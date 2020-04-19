J-Lo, Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Love This Fun Leggings Trend

In 2020, it’s clear that the athleisure look is here to stay — and while black leggings are a staple, they can start to feel a bit boring when worn day after day. That’s where camo comes in.
Favored by a number of celebrities, camo-print leggings help spice up a workout or casual weekend look. And in addition to the traditional army green, they come in a slew of colorways, ranging from muted hues to bolder ones.
For instance, Jennifer Garner made a case for camo as neutral while out and about in Los Angeles in July 2019. The “13 Going on 30” alum teamed her Alo Yoga leggings with blue-and-orange running sneakers and a beige T-shirt. (Her leggings are available to shop on the brand’s site for $128.)
Similarly, Reese Witherspoon chose neutral-looking camo leggings for a November 2018 walk in L.A. The “Little Fires Everywhere” star sported a black crewneck sweater and black sneakers with Spanx’s Look At Me Now cropped leggings. The running tights cost $68 on Spanx.com and come in several hues.
But Jennifer Lopez spiced things up a bit with her camo leggings choice. The singer stepped out in Miami in February wearing $88 Niyama Sol leggings in a sparkling blue camo print. J-Lo teamed the statement-making pants with a high-necked white sweater and Last Sprint sneakers.
Other stars, including Bella Thorne, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio, are also fans of the camo legging trend. Below, FN rounded up some chic options at a range of price points so you can get this celebrity-approved look.
To Buy: Amazon Essentials Capri Active Leggings, $15 to $18.
To Buy: Adidas Fast and Confident Printed Tights, $28 (was $40).
To Buy: Terez Heathered Camo Tall Band Leggings, $90.
To Buy: Spanx Camo Leggings, $98.
To Buy: The Upside Camo 54 Yoga Pant, $119.
Click through the gallery for more celebrities wearing camo leggings.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Want more?
