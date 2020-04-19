J-Lo, Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Love This Fun Leggings Trend

In 2020, it’s clear that the athleisure look is here to stay — and while black leggings are a staple, they can start to feel a bit boring when worn day after day. That’s where camo comes in.

Favored by a number of celebrities, camo-print leggings help spice up a workout or casual weekend look. And in addition to the traditional army green, they come in a slew of colorways, ranging from muted hues to bolder ones.

For instance, Jennifer Garner made a case for camo as neutral while out and about in Los Angeles in July 2019. The “13 Going on 30” alum teamed her Alo Yoga leggings with blue-and-orange running sneakers and a beige T-shirt. (Her leggings are available to shop on the brand’s site for $128.)

Jennifer Garner is seen in Alo Yoga leggings and blue sneakers in Los Angeles in July 2019. CREDIT: Splash

Similarly, Reese Witherspoon chose neutral-looking camo leggings for a November 2018 walk in L.A. The “Little Fires Everywhere” star sported a black crewneck sweater and black sneakers with Spanx’s Look At Me Now cropped leggings. The running tights cost $68 on Spanx.com and come in several hues.

Reese Witherspoon wears camo leggings from Spanx and black sneakers for a run in Los Angeles in November 2018. CREDIT: Splash

But Jennifer Lopez spiced things up a bit with her camo leggings choice. The singer stepped out in Miami in February wearing $88 Niyama Sol leggings in a sparkling blue camo print. J-Lo teamed the statement-making pants with a high-necked white sweater and Last Sprint sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami on Feb. 27, 2020, in Niyama Sol camo leggings and Last Sprint sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Other stars, including Bella Thorne, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio, are also fans of the camo legging trend. Below, FN rounded up some chic options at a range of price points so you can get this celebrity-approved look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Amazon Essentials Capri Active Leggings, $15 to $18.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Fast and Confident Printed Tights, $28 (was $40).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Terez

To Buy: Terez Heathered Camo Tall Band Leggings, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Spanx Camo Leggings, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Carbon 38

To Buy: The Upside Camo 54 Yoga Pant, $119.

Click through the gallery for more celebrities wearing camo leggings.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Gwen Stefani Gives Camo a Fashionable Twist in Crocs With Blake Shelton for ‘Quarantine Photoshoot’

Sneakers To Stilettos: What Celebrities Wear To The Airport

These Celebrities Always Wear the Highest Heels