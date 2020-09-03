Why Cate Blanchett Is Rewearing Her Old Gowns to the Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett is breaking fashion’s cardinal rule at the 2020 Venice Film Festival this week. The actor, who is the festival’s jury president, is rewearing old gowns and for good reason.

On Wednesday, she hit the red carpet for the event’s opening ceremony in Venice, Italy, in an Esteban Cortazar “Stingray” midnight blue shimmer jersey gown from the designer’s spring ’16 collection and black suede heels. It’s not the first time she wore the ensemble either.

Cate Blanchett attending the “Lacci/The Ties” premiere and opening ceremony at the 77th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2. CREDIT: MEGA In 2015, Blanchett appeared in the same look at the BFI London Film Festival “Carol” premiere.

Long gone are the days when stars could wear beautiful designer dresses on the red carpet only once. Blanchett is proof that the old-fashion standard is slowly, but surely, coming to a halt.

Related Is Flat Shoe Loving Kristen Stewart the Perfect Muse for a Post-Pandemic Venice Film Festival? Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell and More Hit the Front Row at the Burberry Show Cate Blanchett's Retro Aviator Jumpsuit and Cone Heels Prove Chic Travel Dressing Is Not Over

Cate Blanchett at the BFI London Film Festival for the “Carol” premiere in 2015. CREDIT: Retna/Photoshot/Newscom/MEGA By vowing to rewear old dresses at the Venice Film Festival this year, Blanchett is making a case for sustainability. “It’s chic to repeat,” her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, posted on Instagram yesterday. “When planning for any important event, make sure to look in your own closet first! Clothes are meant to be cherished and worn again and again. Even if you are a world-famous actress.”

Watch on FN

“In her words, beautiful things can come out of sustainability!” she added.

In addition, Blanchett will be donating the dresses she wears, including the Esteban Cortazar gown, to the RAD at VENICE advocacy campaign. As part of the initiative, dresses will be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds benefiting non-profit Facing History and Ourselves as well as UN Women.

“Cate has decided to re-wear some of her most cherished looks from the past and I am beyond honored to be part of this unforgettable moment and beautiful initiative, which gives a more profound purpose to the idea of the red carpet,” designer Cortazar wrote on Instagram.



Other stars taking part in the charitable act is Tilda Swinton and Lotte Verbeek.