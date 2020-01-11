Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cate Blanchett’s Retro Aviator Jumpsuit and Cone Heels Prove Chic Travel Dressing Is Not Over

By Claudia Miller
Cate Blanchett
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett prepared to jet off yesterday in an unconventional outfit for a flight.

The “Carol” actress was spotted at LAX International Airport in Los Angeles, passport in hand, wearing a brown leather button-up jumpsuit by Belstaf with quilted knee and shoulder panels. She added a set of see-through pink oversize Karen Walker sunglasses to finish the look. The outfit fittingly resembles that of a pilot’s uniform with its vintage-like design and belted waist.

Cate Blanchett at LAX International Airport in Los Angeles, Jan. 9.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A closer look at Cate Blanchett’s black boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She continued the retro aviation-inspired ensemble with a pair of black round toe leather boots with a chunky cone heel.

Blanchett’s outfit-of-choice was a departure from her glamorous look at the Golden Globes last Sunday. Blanchett was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in “Where’d You Go Bernadette” and wore a yellow and silver embellished Mary Katrantzou gown on the red carpet.

She matched the dress with a pair of color-coordinating yellow platform sandals.

Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blanchett is set to star in FX’s upcoming series “Mrs. America” telling the tale of movement for the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1960s and 1970s; she plays Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative lawyer who helped lead the counter-movement against the amendment.

