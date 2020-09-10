×
Cate Blanchett Arrives in a Dramatic Gown With Classic Pumps at Venice Film Festival Premiere

By Elisa Lewittes
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

At a time where public gatherings feel like a distant memory, Cate Blanchett revived the red carpet while attending the Di Yi Lu Xiang premiere yesterday at the 77th Annual Venice Film Festival and was appointed as the event’s Jury President this year.

CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For the occasion, she wore a white Alexander McQueen gown and black blazer ensemble that debuted as a part of the designer’s spring ’20 runway collection.

PFW-Alexander McQueen show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The dress features a dramatic white ruffle detail on both the shoulder and around the torso. It also has shimmering silver embroidery throughout the tulle-like material. The blazer features a simple, structured shoulder and lapels.

She styled the elegant combination with a classic pair of Jimmy Choo Romy 100 suede pumps in the black colorway. The shoes are crafted in Italy with a 4-inch stiletto heel and pointed toe. They retail for $650 and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Like with every occasion this year, the actress has opted to rewrite the red carpet rules this year and is re-wearing old gowns to the festival’s events.

Watch on FN

All of the outfits worn for this year’s festival will be donated to the RAD at VENICE advocacy campaign after the event. The dresses will be auctioned off with the proceeds going towards non-profits, including Facing History and Ourselves and UN Women.

attending the 'Amants/Lovers' premiere at the 77th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2020 in Venice, Italy. 03 Sep 2020 Pictured: Cate Blanchett. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698251_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cate Blanchett attending the "Amants/Lovers" premiere at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival in Alexander McQueen.
CREDIT: MEGA
On Sept. 3, Blanchett reimagined another Alexander McQueen look. She chose an embroidered top from the designer that the Lord Of The Rings alum previously wore as part of a dress to the 2016 BAFTA Awards. She styled the updated ensemble with a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels for the “Amants/Lovers” premiere.

