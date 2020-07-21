Carrie Underwood’s Running Style Includes Petal-Hem Shorts & Heathered Sneakers

Carrie Underwood broke out in stride in an ideal shoe pick for her roadside run.

The Grammy Award-winning artist showed off her running form for her fitness brand fit52’s Instagram last night. The singer ran alongside her dog as she stayed agile in blush pink running shorts, a black zip-up jacket and a white tank top. Coming from her Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure brand, the dual-layered bottoms retail for $40 while the jacket can be found for $65 at DicksSportingGoods.com.

On her feet, Underwood kept stable in a set of running shoes courtesy of Altra.

Her Altra Escalante sneakers feature lightweight, supportive cushioning with engineered knit uppers for mobility. The Altra EGO with InnerFlex midsole allows for a closer-to-ground feel as FootPod technology in the outsole follows the natural muscle and bone structure of the foot to flex with your every step. While Underwood’s choice of silhouette and heathered-gray colorway dropped in 2018, an updated take on the shoe retails for $140 at Zappos.com.

On top of her running shoes, the “Before He Cheats” singer is a huge fan of Adidas UltraBoost sneakers. Underwood also owns an all-black version of the sneaker as well as an all-white take on the brand’s UltraBoost 19 silhouette. She also debuted a metallic gold and white colorway in May; the sneaker comes equipped with flexible Primeknit uppers and dual-density cushioning for support and responsiveness. The Adidas Ultraboost 20 shoes are available at Adidas.com for $180.

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The 37-year-old also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, she also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla.

