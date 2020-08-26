Carrie Underwood Wows in a Mesh Chain Top, Leather Leggings & Unconventional Heels

Carrie Underwood is trading out her typical leggings and workout tops for an upgraded style.

The country musician broke out a selection of glam pieces to announce that she would be returning to open “Sunday Night Football” on NBC this fall. The “Before He Cheats” singer reposted the news on Instagram today, sharing an image of herself in a mesh chain-linked one-shoulder top layered over vinyl leather leggings.

The glam elements didn’t stop at Underwood’s apparel either. She brought the drama with her choice of shimmering heels.

The lifted pair came set atop a stiletto heel with dual iridescent straps looped together with a chain hook. Across the sharply pointed toe, the style finished off with dual black straps for a secured fit.

When she isn’t in stiletto heels and bold attire, Underwood typically keeps things low-key in athleisure and workout sneakers. Her go-to brand for apparel, of course, is her own activewear brand, Calia by Carrie Underwood. She tends to match pieces like leggings, tennis skirts, crop tops and more together with her other go-to brand for sweat-ready styles: Adidas. The Adidas Ultraboost may just be one of the country singer’s most beloved sneaker silhouettes — she owns the pairs in multiple different shades like all-white, all-black, all-pink and even a gold-accented design.

Watch on FN

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The 37-year-old also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, she also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla.

Click through the gallery to have a look at even more of Carrie Underwood’s best glam moments.