Carrie Underwood Matches Her Mesh Sports Bra to Her Scalloped Leggings + Metallic Adidas Sneakers

Carrie Underwood is a master of athleisure styling, thanks to her own collection of athletic wear.

Modeling pieces from her Calia by Carrie Underwood line, the country artist posed for the brand in a matching sports bra and sold-out leggings. As seen in a post shared by the brand today, her coral mix of a sports bra and a crop top comes equipped with a scalloped mesh front and moisture-wicking fabric, retailing for $40 at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Underwood topped off the workout-chic ensemble with a $79 ruched white jacket from her own line as well.

To round out the outfit, the “Before He Cheats” singer slipped her feet into her favorite Adidas UltraBoost sneakers. The metallic gold and white colorway comes equipped with flexible Primeknit uppers and dual-density cushioning for support and responsiveness. The Adidas Ultraboost 20 shoes are available at Adidas.com for $180.

Related A Detailed Look at the Upcoming 'Asriel' Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Adidas, Reebok + More Brands Offering Discounts for First Responders, Nurses and Medical Professionals How Nike, Adidas and Under Armour Stocks Are Tracking During the Pandemic

In addition to her gold-accented pair, Underwood also owns an all-black version of the sneaker as well as an all-white take on the brand’s UltraBoost 19 silhouette.

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The 37-year-old also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, she also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla.

For more metallic-accented workout kicks, check out these trending styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Brooks Adrenaline GTS 20 Running Shoes, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Hoka One One Clifton 6, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rack Room Shoes

To Buy: Nike Zoom Winflow 5, $50 (was $90).

Click through the gallery to see more of Carrie Underwood’s leggiest looks.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.