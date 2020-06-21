Carrie Underwood Models a Patterned Bikini From Her Own Line — and Offers a Peek at Her Unique Closet

Carrie Underwood celebrated the start of summer with a mirror selfie showing off a chic black-and-white bikini from her own label.

The 37-year-old singer posed on Instagram on June 20 in the Calia by Carrie Underwood Women’s Long Line Trim Swimsuit Top, which features a V-neckline, 1.5-inch straps and tie detailing at the bank. The top is marked down from $45 to $34 on Dickssportinggoods.com. The country star teamed the top with the Calia by Carrie Underwood Women’s High Rise Swim Bottoms, which are on sale at Dickssportinggoods.com for $26, down from $35.

“First day of summer! Loving this swim combo! @caliabycarrie #ChooseYou,” Underwood captioned her Instagram post, which racked up more than 366,000 likes.

While Underwood’s fans were into the bikini look, some eagle-eyed Instagram followers also got a good look into her closet — and noticed one surprising feature. In addition to including the typical assortment of clothing and footwear, the “American Idol!” alum’s closet also featured a washer and dryer. Her shoe shelves appeared to include a selection of ankle boots, sneakers and pumps, all in easy-to-wear neutral colorways.

Underwood launched her Calia by Carrie brand in 2015 and since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. In addition to having her own athleisure label, the A-lister has in the past landed high-profile endorsement deals with brands including Olay, Almay and Skechers. While Underwood can often be found in sneakers in her personal life, she unsurprisingly tends to select heels for the red carpet, choosing pairs from the likes of René Caovilla, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti. The “Blown Away” hit maker puts together her ensembles for public appearances with the assistance of wardrobe stylist Marina Toybina, who also is the costume designer for “The Masked Singer.”

Carrie Underwood wears René Caovilla sandals at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Rex Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood in a sequined purple gown and strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at the 2019 AMAs. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Rex Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville wearing 5-inch Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

