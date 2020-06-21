Re-route my subscription: Click here

Carrie Underwood Models a Patterned Bikini From Her Own Line — and Offers a Peek at Her Unique Closet

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Carrie Underwood
November 2019
April 2019
November 2018
October 2018
View Gallery 51 Images

Carrie Underwood celebrated the start of summer with a mirror selfie showing off a chic black-and-white bikini from her own label.

The 37-year-old singer posed on Instagram on June 20 in the Calia by Carrie Underwood Women’s Long Line Trim Swimsuit Top, which features a V-neckline, 1.5-inch straps and tie detailing at the bank. The top is marked down from $45 to $34 on Dickssportinggoods.com. The country star teamed the top with the Calia by Carrie Underwood Women’s High Rise Swim Bottoms, which are on sale at Dickssportinggoods.com for $26, down from $35.

“First day of summer! Loving this swim combo! @caliabycarrie #ChooseYou,” Underwood captioned her Instagram post, which racked up more than 366,000 likes.

While Underwood’s fans were into the bikini look, some eagle-eyed Instagram followers also got a good look into her closet — and noticed one surprising feature. In addition to including the typical assortment of clothing and footwear, the “American Idol!” alum’s closet also featured a washer and dryer. Her shoe shelves appeared to include a selection of ankle boots, sneakers and pumps, all in easy-to-wear neutral colorways.

Related

Carrie Underwood Matches Her Mesh Sports Bra to Her Scalloped Leggings + Metallic Adidas Sneakers

Carrie Underwood Works Out in Bright Blue Leggings From Her Own Brand With Triple Black Adidas

Carrie Underwood Hits the Gym in Mesh Leggings + All-White Sneakers

Underwood launched her Calia by Carrie brand in 2015 and since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. In addition to having her own athleisure label, the A-lister has in the past landed high-profile endorsement deals with brands including Olay, Almay and Skechers. While Underwood can often be found in sneakers in her personal life, she unsurprisingly tends to select heels for the red carpet, choosing pairs from the likes of René Caovilla, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti. The “Blown Away” hit maker puts together her ensembles for public appearances with the assistance of wardrobe stylist Marina Toybina, who also is the costume designer for “The Masked Singer.”

Carrie UnderwoodCMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
Carrie Underwood wears René Caovilla sandals at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Rex Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Carrie Underwood in a sequined purple gown and strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at the 2019 AMAs.
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Rex Shutterstock
cma awards, nashville, carrie underwood, host, gold dress
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville wearing 5-inch Jimmy Choo sandals.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for a look at Carrie Underwood’s best red carpet style through the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad