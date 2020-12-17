Carrie Underwood Gives Major Holiday Style Inspo in a Red Minidress & Bow-Tie Heels

Carrie Underwood is in the holiday spirit. The country star performed at Cracker Barrel’s virtual Sounds of the Season event on Wednesday night, singing “Sweet Baby Jesus.”

Underwood dressed for the festive occasion, wearing a red one-shoulder pleated minidress paired with gold sandals embellished with a red bow-tie. It was the perfect holiday outfit inspiration.

Like many, Underwood hasn’t been able to dress up too often this year. She’s been in sweatpants like most.

Earlier this week, the singer gave a peek into her closet as she showed off her own fitness apparel, wearing CALIA by Carrie sweats. Though she was barefoot in the Instagram post, her lonely high heels were spotted in the background. Nude pumps, platforms, T-strap heels and black embellished boots filled the shelves. Through the years, go-to designers for Underwood have included Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Rene Caovilla.

Underwood was able to wear a pair of high heels recently, however, at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards last month. She hit the red carpet in Nashville sporting a glamorous crystal-adorned gown by Yousef Aljasmi. The ensemble was completely covered in sparkling stones and featured a high neck and a high slit. She paired the look with PVC sandals by Flor de Maria.

Watch on FN

Carrie Underwood on the red carpet at the 2020 CMA Awards. CREDIT: ABC

Watch her full Cracker Barrel performance below, and click through the gallery to see more red carpet photos of Carrie Underwood.