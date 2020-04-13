Carrie Underwood Hits the Gym in Mesh Leggings + All-White Sneakers

Carrie Underwood is showing a behind-the-scenes look at how she stays in shape.

The “Before He Cheats” singer modeled pieces from her athleisure line Calia today as she put in work at her home gym. Underwood first showed off a purple tank that reads “You have to believe in yourself,” before giving a glimpse at her full workout ensemble, which included a tied white T-shirt and $65 mesh-paneled floral capri leggings from her fitness apparel line.

For a gym-ready shoe, the “American Idol” champion chose a set of bright all-white sneakers from Adidas. The UltraBoost 19 running shoes come complete with the brand’s flexible Primeknit uppers and dual-density cushioning for support and responsiveness. Underwood’s triple-white colorway is currently sold out, but a similar Adidas UltraBoost 20 model with a black outsole is now on sale for $135, 25% off $180 on Amazon.

Underwood, along with her husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, has been using her free time during quarantine to work on her fitness. The 37-year-old demonstrated a typical day in the gym for the married couple on Instagram on March 31 “…in hyper speed!!!”

Just like Carrie Underwood’s all-white Adidas sneakers, these crisp pairs from other brands will have you ready for any at-home workouts.

