Carrie Underwood Shimmers in Glittering, High-Slit Gown at the 2020 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood kept to her signature shimmering style at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville.

The “Before He Cheats” singer hit the red carpet in a crystal-adorned, one-sleeved gown by Yousef Aljasmi. The ensemble was completely covered in sparkling stones and featured a high neck and a high slit. She paired the look with PVC sandals by Flor de Maria. Flor de Maria Rivera, a Peruvian shoe designer, officially launched her label in 2019. (Rivera’s label currently includes a range of styles, from strappy sandals and pumps to mules and a pair of knee-high boots.)

Carrie Underwood on the red carpet at the 2020 CMA Awards. CREDIT: ABC

Underwood is one of the most fashionable country stars today. She first entered our lives in 2005 when she won singing competition show “American Idol.” Fifteen years later, her style has certainly evolved and she’s always one-to-watch on the red carpet, wearing Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Rene Caovilla shoes with designer gowns.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher hit the red carpet at the 2020 CMAs in Nashville. CREDIT: ABC

Tonight, she was nominated for the Entertainer of the Year Award at the event. Underwood was up against Miranda Lambert, making the stars the first two female solo artists to be nominated in the CMA Awards category since 1979. Both lost to Eric Church.

Other big winners tonight included Maren Morris — who took home the trophies for Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year — Luke Combs and Old Dominion.

