Carrie Underwood’s Yoga Pants, Cardigan & Adidas Sneakers Make for Cool-Mom Style

Carrie Underwood dressed down her athletic style for a casual, easy Sunday morning look.

Her mom-chic style included pieces from her own Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure brand, such as a gray cardigan, ribbed white tank top and all-black yoga pants; similar sweaters retail on-sale anywhere from $41 to $59, discounted from $79, while the brand’s black yoga bottoms sell for $46, on-sale down from $65, at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

On her feet, Underwood continued her streak of athleisure footwear styles courtesy of Adidas.

The “Before He Cheats” singer is a huge fan of Adidas UltraBoost sneakers. Underwood also owns an all-black version of the sneaker as well as an all-white take on the brand’s Ultraboost 19 silhouette. She also debuted a metallic gold and white colorway in May and all-pink design just days ago with her Fit52 workout program; the sneaker comes equipped with flexible Primeknit uppers and dual-density cushioning for support and responsiveness. Today’s all-white take on the Adidas Ultraboost 20 shoes are available at Adidas.com for $180.

Adidas Ultraboost 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In addition to Adidas pairs, Underwood also prefers running shoes from Altra. She debuted her Escalante sneakers from the brand in July; the sneaker features lightweight, supportive cushioning with engineered knit uppers for mobility. The Altra EGO with InnerFlex midsole allows for a closer-to-ground feel as FootPod technology in the outsole follows the natural muscle and bone structure of the foot to flex with your every step. While Underwood’s choice of silhouette and heathered-gray colorway dropped in 2018, an updated take on the shoe retails for $140 at Zappos.com.

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The 37-year-old also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, she also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla.

