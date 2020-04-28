Carrie Underwood Works Out in Bright Blue Leggings From Her Own Brand With Triple Black Adidas

Carrie Underwood is brightening up your Instagram feed in an ideal outdoor workout ensemble.

The “Before He Cheats” singer modeled pieces from her own athleisure line Calia by Carrie Underwood — and they’re all on sale right now. Her black short sleeve top with a floral trim retails originally for $40 but is currently available for $34. Meanwhile her can’t-miss bright blue leggings are discounted for as low as $42 when they typically sell for $55 at CaliaStudio.com.

The former “American Idol” winner balanced out her colorful bottoms with a set of all-black sneakers from Adidas. The UltraBoost 20 running shoes use PrimeKnit uppers to securely hug the foot with an amplified Boost midsole providing 20% more cushioning than previous models. Finished with an elastane heel for ultimate mobility, these sneakers are available for $180 at Adidas.com — but if you act fast, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide until April 30 with the code APRIL.

Underwood also owns the UltraBoost style in a triple white colorway; the singer matched the bright shoes to a tied white T-shirt and $65 mesh-paneled floral capri leggings from her fitness apparel line on April 13.

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The 37-year-old also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014.

