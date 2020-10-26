Carrie Underwood Hops on Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend in Sleek Leggings & Chic Fall Layering

Carrie Underwood demonstrated an effortless fall ensemble that is so easy to recreate at home.

The “Before He Cheats” singer posed looking out at a scenic view as she teased “so many exciting things coming” on Instagram on Saturday. Her outfit of the day included a classic white long-sleeve T-shirt under a quilted tan vest layered over leggings from her own Calia by Carrie athleisure brand; similar designs retail for $65 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

On her feet, Underwood opted for an edgy pair of heeled combat boots with a platform toe.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and, of course, Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal.

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The 37-year-old also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, she also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla.

Watch on FN

When she isn’t in stiletto heels and bold attire, Underwood typically keeps things low-key in athleisure and workout sneakers. Her go-to brand for apparel, of course, is her own activewear brand. She tends to match pieces like leggings, tennis skirts, crop tops and more together with her other go-to brand for sweat-ready styles: Adidas. The Adidas Ultraboost may just be one of the country singer’s most beloved sneaker silhouettes — she owns the pairs in multiple different shades like all-white, all-black, all-pink and even a gold-accented design.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Carrie Underwood’s top footwear looks over the years.