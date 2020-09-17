Carrie Underwood’s ACM Awards Outfits Included a Romantic Princess Dress, Sky-High Stilettos & Sequin

Carrie Underwood was the big winner at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday in Nashville. She took home the highest honor of the night in a tie with Thomas Rhett for Entertainer of the Year. She was the only woman nominated in the category among male country stars Eric Church, Luke Combs and Luke Bryan.

Underwood opened the show with her hit song “Before He Cheats” in a gold ensemble, which set the tone for the night when it comes to fashion. She made a statement in a v-neck Charles and Ron minidress, which was detailed in dramatic oversized sleeves. Underwood wore leg-lengthening stiletto sandals featuring gold embellishments.

Carrie Underwood performs at the 2020 ACM Awards. CREDIT: CBS

Later in the show, Underwood took the stage again for tribute performance, honoring country greats Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Martina McBride. For the medley, Underwood dressed in a romantic princess gown paired with a sky-high ankle-tie heels. The satin shoes were adorned with crystals on the toe while her blush Steven Khalil dress was covered in floral embroidery.

For her final appearance, the former “American Idol” winner accepted the trophy for Entertainer of the Year in a floor-length, belted multicolor sequin dress. The gown was detailed with a slit and buckles that went up her thigh, which showed off yet another pair of towering heels. This time, she wore all-black stiletto pumps.

Carrie Underwood wins Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. CREDIT: Brent Harrington/CBS

It’s been a decade since she received the title of Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards. She was awarded with the honor in 2010 and in 2008.

Other winners for this year’s event included Maren Morris for Female Artist of the Year and Luke Combs for Male Artist.

