Cardi B Defies Summer Heat in a Leather Dress With an Accessory Celebs Love

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Cardi B
Cardi B’s Top Style Moments of 2019
Cardi B posed in a monogrammed Louis Vuitton leather jacket dress with a matching monogrammed leather cap and purse for an Instagram shot on Monday.

The 27-year-old rapper daintily held out a pair of classic black-rimmed shades. On her feet, Cardi B wore puffy dark leather sandals and a gold anklet.

The puffy sandals featured a high heel, two straps at the ankle and another one across the front with a square toe.

Anklets have become a popular trend among celebrities this season with stars such as Vanessa Hudgens, Rita Ora and Kylie Jenner wearing them to elevate their beachy bikini shots. Cardi B puts a new twist on the anklet here, pairing it with a dark, almost fall-style look.

“Yea it’s 94 degrees where I’m at ,I’m still finna wear this jacket,” the entertainer captioned her post.

Her fashion choice was met with a chorus of support from her fans, saying fashion over weather always.

This summer, Cardi B has been busy not just mastering the music industry but breaking barriers in the fashion world as well with her luxurious style wearing designer Kim Shui dresses to styling her look around her rare Hermès Birkin Bag.

Rep your flag

The “WAP” rapper partnered with Reebok in 2018 to release a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces. She’s also appeared in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

Additionally, the Grammy Award-winning artist has partnered with Fashion Nova for their “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative, which donates to those in need.

To match Cardi B’s puffy leather sandal trend, shop other puffy sandal styles below.

puffy sandal
Steve Madden Jacee Black Leather Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden
Buy: Steve Madden Jacee Black Leather Shoe $84.95
Proenza, puffy sandals
Proenza Shouler Puffy 80 Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Proenza Shouler Puffy 80 Sandal $875
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta BV Lido Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta
Buy: Bottega Veneta BV Lido Sandals $1,270
