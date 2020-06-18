Cardi B Pops In a Bright Yellow Jumpsuit & the Chunkiest Sneakers

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture both broke out their brightest looks for a mother-daughter photo opp.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to social media to share a look into her Wednesday night with her 68.5 million followers on Instagram as she and her 1-year-old daughter posed in colorful ensembles. Kulture’s look included a $127 rainbow tank top dress from Stella McCartney styled with a white T-shirt, fuzzy coat and an unmissable yellow bow.

That same yellow shade echoed into Cardi B’s number as she posed in a long-sleeve yellow jumpsuit completed with black lettering across the leg.

While Kulture’s look balanced out with a set of $45 all-white mini Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, her mother chose to up the ante of her jumpsuit with chunky all-black sneakers. Her Prada Pegasus sneakers offer a 3-inch lift with a bulky base and lug-sole tread. Though the $850 monochromatic colorway is currently sold out across the web, a black and white colorway can be found at Farfetch.com for the same price.

Though her newest go-to outfit combination is bathing suits and heels, Cardi B has the ultimate hook up when it comes to athleisure and relaxed styles. The rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018 and has since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces; she also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova in the face of the current health crisis to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

For a more affordable take on Cardi B’s footwear of choice, shop these similar black chunky kicks.

To Buy: Adidas Falcon, $78 (was $100).

To Buy: Lugz Dot.com 2.0 Sneaker, $20 (was $65).

To Buy: Buffalo Corin Sneaker, $216.

