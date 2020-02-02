Cardi B Channels Miami Style in Yellow Bodysuit & Matching Boots at Vewtopia Music Festival

Cardi B may be from the Bronx, but she channeled Florida fashion yesterday for a performance at the Vewtopia Music Festival in Miami.

Florida is known as the Sunshine State, and Miami dressing is all about eye-catching colors — a 180 from the dark shades that New Yorkers are known to love. Cardi brought the southeastern U.S. flair in canary yellow, choosing a low-cut bodysuit with glistening accents, including a corsetlike detail at the waist and garters on the thighs. She layered a bodysuit over a pair of nude fishnet tights.

Cardi B performs at Vewtopia Music Festival in Miami, Feb. 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the rapper chose a pair of yellow boots with a curved heel, a suedelike upper and a zipper on the interior. Cardi even wore yellow on her head, choosing a hip-skimming wig that had yellow, green and red locks mixed in with dark hair.

Cardi B performs at Vewtopia Music Festival in Miami, Feb. 1. CREDIT: Alex Pesantes/Shutterstock

A closer look at Cardi B’s yellow ankle boots. CREDIT: Alex Pesantes/Shutterstock

The hip-hop star puts together her statement-making ensemble with the assistance of her stylist, Kollin Carter, who also works with Anok Yai, Kelly Rowland and Normani.

Cardi is no stranger to the fashion space herself. In addition to appearing on fashion week front rows aplenty, she has been a Reebok brand ambassador since November 2018 and appears in ad campaigns for the sportswear giant. The “I Like It” hitmaker has also worked with Steve Madden (she starred in a 2017 campaign for the brand) and with Fashion Nova, with which she has collaborated on accessibly priced apparel collections.

If you like Cardi’s yellow ankle boots, consider shopping one of the similar pairs we’ve rounded up below.

To Buy: Public Desire Boss Boots, $60.

To Buy: Vince Camuto Anikah Boots, $120.

To Buy: Fendi Ffreedom Boots, $950.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

