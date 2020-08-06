Cardi B Accents Her Peek-a-Boo Dress With Sheer Thigh-High Stockings & Classic Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B took her style to the next level by layering in a daring choice of accessories.

The “I Like It” rapper prepped for a night on the town in a peek-a-boo brocade dress from designer Kim Shui; the $395 number highlights a mind-bending print atop a high-slit silhouette with a cutout neckline.

As if the standout design wasn’t bold enough, the New York-native then threw on a set of sheer, thigh-high stockings with a lace-trim edge that she tucked into pointed-toe black pumps for a finishing touch.

While wearing the daring outfit, Cardi B took a moment to sign a few album copies of her upcoming single, “Wap” starting Megan Thee Stallion. She announced the news of their collaboration earlier this week and immediately earned reactions of support and anticipation from major names including one Naomi Campbell who commented a series of hearts on the post.

The positive reaction moved the rapper who then took to social media again to share her appreciation for her fans. Dressed in a full Christian Dior outfit with low-top, lace-up sneakers, she captioned the video with love, writing: “I just really want to say THANK YOU.”

Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious style and athleisure fashion. She has the ultimate hook-up for sportswear, as the rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018, and together they have since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces. She also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

For footwear inspired by Cardi B’s standout style, try out these next classic black pumps for size.

CREDIT: Courtesy of M.Gemi

To Buy: M.Gemi Esatto Pumps, $278.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pumps, $66 (was $79).

