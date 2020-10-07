Cardi B Gets Devilish in a Red Latex Catsuit, Thigh-High Boots & Convincing Horns

Cardi B gave major Halloween inspiration yesterday when she showed off both her angelic and devilish side for her almost 77 million followers.

The “WAP” rapper took to Instagram last night to preview costumes for a TikTok video in a bold way. The first look included a full red latex catsuit complete with mesh paneling and a buckled vest, all topped off with heeled pointed-toe thigh-high boots and wild devil horns.

The second look took the opposite route, giving off an angelic vibe as the “Hustlers” star added feathered wings to her glittering barely-there bodysuit.

Never one to veer on the side of subdued and minimalistic, Cardi B is known for her standout ensembles and bold style. One of her most recent looks even included a pearl-encrusted peek-a-boo dress complete with endless cutouts and fully laced-up side panels. As if the outfit wasn’t unique enough, the rapper continued the jewel-covered theme of the ensemble with her choice of sandals; the slip-on pair featured dual straps with an interlocking design, all coated in glittering gems and rhinestones.

Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious style and athleisure fashion. She has the ultimate hook-up for sportswear, as the Grammy Award-winning artist partnered with Reebok in November 2018, and together they have since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces. She also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative. The rapper also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

