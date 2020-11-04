Cardi B Shows Off Lavish Shoes With Studs, Snakes & 6-Inch Heels From Her ‘Old Closet’

Cardi B is reminiscing about the shoes and accessories of her past.

On Tuesday, the “Money” rapper, who has been deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the upcoming 2020 Footwear News Achievement Awards, took a trip down memory lane on her Instagram Story when she shared a series of videos of her extravagant shoe collection and gave fans a backstory on how each pair came into her life.

“I’m in my old closet guys,” Cardi explained while sharing a clip of her black multi lady peep spike degrade Christian Louboutin pumps. “Look at these! Remember these? [They] never get old,” Cardi said of the heels.

Next up, Cardi showed off a pair of red platform Gucci pumps, asking if fans remember “what show” she wore them to. The pumps are sold out everywhere.

Cardi is undoubtedly a fan of the Italian fashion house as she then revealed a pair of pink crystal hand-applique embellished Gucci sandals that retail for $1,060 on 1st Dibs. The mom of one explained that she wore the stunners “trying to impress” her now-husband Offset. Along with the sandals, Cardi showcased a Gucci Sylvie chain-embellished embossed leather tote. The handbag features a gold chain and red accents.

Cardi’s love of Gucci continued when she revealed a pair of queercore crystal-embellished block-heel pumps by the brand in gold. The pumps hold a special significance to Cardi as she explained that she wore them on her first date with Offset. She then shared a video of her Yves Saint Laurent Freja 90 black satin sandals that featured a crystal strap. “Haven’t seen these in a minute, huh?” Cardi said of the heels.

Later, Cardi proudly showed off a pair of Burberry mid-calf knitted boots with a sculpted heel in white. The style was seen everywhere back in 2017. “Everybody was going crazy for these Burberry boots,” Cardi boasted. She then raved over a pair of Versace V Nastro 3 strap sandal heels that featured a neon green heel and light blue straps as well as a black platform. Of the shoes, Cardi said: “I really feel like wearing these. These are so cute.”

Cardi also reveled another fashion memory of her husband, showing off a Chanel python coco top handle bag, which the Migos rapper gifted her after she gave birth to their daughter Kulture in July 2018. “I only wore it one time to court. I love this bag. I gotta give it more use,” Cardi sad of the accessory.

Next, Cardi dangled a pair of Versace multi-color leather canvas high heel boots. “I forgot about these! I bought these a long time ago… just the greatest shoes ever,” she said.

Cardi then showed off another accessory: a never-been-worn Moschino varnish tote with handcuffs as straps. “I never wore it. I want to wear this tomorrow. It’s brand new,” Cardi shared. Next, the rapper shared a clip of a Gucci leather snake knee boots, which she admitted she also has never worn. “Never wore them. $2,000 spent on nothing. If y’all see me wear these out of style boots, don’t judge me,” Cardi joked.

As her trip came to an end, Cardi shared a clip of Dolce & Gabbana majolica leather crystal vase heels that featured a vibrant bouquet of flowers on the heel. “Offset, remember when you bought me these shoes? I wore them to ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ I love them. I still got the box,” Cardi shared.

Lastly, Cardi spotlighted a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti studded platform ankle boots, which she said she wore when she was a “stripper,” adding “they still hit though.”

Cardi’s shoe-story moment comes after she announced earlier on Tuesday that her full sneaker collaboration with Rebook will launch on Nov. 13. The Club C Cardi sneaker saw a limited early release to celebrate her birthday on Oct. 11. The shoe features an off-white colorway with black accents and is available in both adult and toddler sizing. Adult pairs retailed for $100 and children’s style sold for $50 at Reebok.com. Stay tuned for the full range dropping next week.