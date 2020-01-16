Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B’s All-Black Paris Fashion Week Look Is All About Her Leg Tattoo & Spiky Heels

By Ella Chochrek
Cardi B
Cardi B knows how to wear all black and still manage to stand out.

The rapper hit the streets of Paris during Men’s Paris Fashion Week wearing an eye-catching ensemble that emphasized her arty tattoos.

Cardi wore a sheer bodysuit over a bra and panty set, with a belt at the waist. The full look was custom made for her by Mah-Jing Wong, an American fashion designer and “Project Runway” alum. On display were Cardi’s multiple tattoos, most notably a large peacock tattoo covering much of her right thigh.

Cardi B out and about in Paris on Jan. 16.
Cardi B out and about in Paris on Jan. 16.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “I Like It” hit maker sported a pair of spiky black ankle boots with a slim stiletto heel and pointed toe. The shoes had a socklike fit.

A close-up look at Cardi B's ankle boots.
A close-up look at Cardi B’s ankle boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Cardi accessorized her look with Ecosys’ skull-print ski mask; she added a pop of color with red nails.

Offset wore a black T-shirt, pants and round-toe black suede shoes. He kept comfy in a cream-colored coat and accessorized with sparkling, layered chains.

Cardi B and husband Offset in Paris on Jan. 16.
Cardi B and husband Offset in Paris on Jan. 16.
CREDIT: Splash News

The duo are in Paris to celebrate the launch of Offset’s latest collection for Laundered Works Co. in collaboration with the brand’s creative director, Chaz A. Jordan. 

Cardi put together her statement-making ensemble with the assistance of her stylist, Kollin Carter, who also works with Kelly Rowland and Normani.

