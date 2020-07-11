Cardi B Goes Schoolgirl-Chic In a Plaid Skirt, Sheer Tights & Mary Janes

Cardi B broke out major schoolgirl vibes to celebrate her daughter Kulture’s 2nd birthday party.

With images shared to her Instagram last night, Cardi B attended the blowout bash in a matching plaid cropped jacket and pleated skirt combination; she layered the set over a white button-up top with a black bowtie as well as sheer diamond-print tights and a chain belt.

On her feet, the “I Like It” rapper rounded out the themed look with ruffled ankle socks tucked into an adult take on Mary Janes set with black and white straps and a heeled finish.

For her party, Kulture matched her mom in a mini version of the plaid ensemble with a belted Chanel bag and flat Mary Janes.

Kulture kicked off her birthday Thursday night with a stylish and colorful outfit. Also shared to her mom’s Instagram, the toddler donned a bright hoodie courtesy of Balenciaga. Reading “Bonjour Balenciaga” over an image of the Eiffel tower, the sweatshirt is available on sale for $175 (50% off its original price of $350) at MyTheresa.com. The 2-year-old then took a page from her mother’s style book by layering in a dramatic floor-sweeping tutu skirt in a matching pink shade.

Kulture rounded out her fun look with a classic footwear choice: Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. In particular, she wore the Nike Air Force 1 ’06, an update to the brand’s signature silhouette that first debuted in the 1980s. Transformed to fit little feet, the sneaker features all-white uppers with layered leather panels and a cushioned footbed for comfort. Find Kulture’s choice of shoe for $45 at Nike.com.

Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious style and athleisure fashion. She has the ultimate hook-up for athletic wear, as the rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018, and together they have since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces. She also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

