Cardi B Goes Bold in a Dramatic Coat & Sneakers From Her Own Reebok Collection

Cardi B fans, you’re in luck! The “I Like It” rapper announced her hit sneaker collaboration with Reebok will be releasing again sooner than you think.

Taking to Instagram last night to share the news, the musician modeled a pair of the Reebok Club C Cardi alongside her daughter Kulture, 2, who sported the kids’ iteration of the shoe. Cardi B’s own look included a dramatic furry coat and black leggings to accent the kicks as her daughter followed her cues in a fuzzy vest and black sweats.

The rapper’s caption explained that her Reebok sneakers will be re-releasing on Nov. 13.

The sneaker takes inspiration from streetwear styles with its high-shine patent uppers and a see-through lifted midsole from dramatic flair. Coming in an off-white colorway with hits of black accents, the style is available in both adult and toddler sizing; originally releasing on Oct. 13, adult pairs retailed for $100 whereas children’s style sold for $50 at Reebok.com.

Reebok Club C Cardi for adults. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Club C Cardi for toddlers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the upcoming 2020 Footwear News Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. Her Reebok footwear collaboration falls in line with her typical standout style as well with its bold touches.

She continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with the athletic brand in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her new collection.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative. The rapper also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

