Cardi B Countdown: Rapper Teases Reebok Collection Ahead of Exclusive FN Cover Reveal

To support the launch of her new collaboration with Reebok, Cardi B stars in the all-new campaign with Reebok, titled “B Unexplainable."

Cardi B’s first-ever sneaker collection is almost here. On Sunday night, she once again teased her upcoming Reebok collab on Instagram. While the official launch comes Nov. 13, the rapper gave fans a peek at the line’s Cardi B-themed packaging.

In the video, Cardi was surprised with special visitors as they unveiled the sneaker on a pink carpet and red croc-print B-shaped box. Once it opens, the black and white platform Club C Cardi can be seen sitting on a tongue. “Fire,” Cardi screams in the Instagram clip.

A look at the Club C Cardi in three available colorways. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Tomorrow, FN will unveil its exclusive cover story featuring Cardi B — where in an unfiltered interview — she opens up about her quest for domination. She already rules the music world as evidenced by her No. 1 hit “WAP,” which became the unofficial anthem this weekend for revelers celebrating Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Now, she’s out to conquer fashion with her Reebok sneaker collection.

Watch on FN

Cardi has been working with the athletic company since 2018 starring in ad campaigns. Design was the clear trajectory. The footwear collection has been in the works for nearly a year, and it is Cardi’s take on the classic Club C silhouette. She was heavily involved in the line, which features two styles — the Club C Cardi ($100) and the Cardi Coated Club C Double ($80) — in three different colorways that are available in both women’s and children’s sizing.

Cardi B models her own Club C Cardi sneaker made in collaboration with Reebok. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“It started with advertisements and I just loved what they brought to the table,” Cardi B told FN about the partnership. “I love that they saw my ideas. When I went to their headquarters in Boston they welcomed me. It was freezing that day and I just had a such a good experience and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I didn’t want to team up with someone who doesn’t care about my vision and just the product [but Reebok did].”

Cardi B’s Reebok collection is available in both women’s and children’s sizing on Nov. 13 at Reebok and Foot Locker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Cardi’s raw, unapologetic and confident nature is what attracted Reebok to the star in the first place. For Cardi, self-love seemingly comes naturally, despite the onslaught of online critics.

“I stay confident because people can say I look like this or that but, then I look at myself and I be like, it can’t be true what they saying… You aren’t going to make me feel hurt about my motherfucking self. I may do a little tweak, nip and tuck, but it doesn’t mean I don’t love myself. I love myself,” she said.

Check back tomorrow for the full story featuring Cardi B.