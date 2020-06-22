Cardi B Look Fierce in Green Python Minidress & 5-Inch Stilettos for Father’s Day With Offset

Cardi B brought her fashion A-game to Father’s Day dinner with husband Offset.

Last night, the duo headed to dinner at Tao in Hollywood, Calif., with Cardi clad in a runway-worthy look. The “Bodak Yellow” entertainer sported a bodycon green snake-print minidress, paired with soaring silver sandals. The sandals, which appeared to add about 5 inches of height, featured a stiletto heel and a PVC accent. The open-toed style showed off Cardi’s white-hot pedicure. The rapper accessorized with a highlighter yellow handbag.

Cardi B and Offset pose at Tao in Hollywood, Calif. on Father’s Day, June 21. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Cardi B’s strappy silver sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

While Cardi was dressed to the nines, Offset opted for a more casual ensemble. The Migos member wore a navy sweatshirt with distressed jeans and white basketball sneakers. He completed the look with a backward baseball cap, a face mask and layered chains.

Cardi B and Offset pose at Tao in Hollywood, Calif. on Father’s Day, June 21. CREDIT: MEGA Meanwhile, the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Kulture, looked cute as can be in a head-to-heel Burberry plaid outfit, choosing a minidress with a Peter Pan collar and matching Velcro-strapped sneakers.

While it’s unclear whether Cardi put together last night’s ensemble by herself, she works with celebrity stylist Kollin Carter to come up with her over-the-top red carpet looks. The “Love and Hip Hop” alum has wowed in bold outfits from the likes of Mugler, Moschino and Louis Vuitton. (Carter also counts Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland and Normani as clients.)

Cardi B exits dinner with Offset in Hollywood, Calif., June 21. CREDIT: MEGA Cardi has been able to propel her fame in the music space into several high-profile fashion deals. The “I Like It” hit maker has put out multiple collections with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova and recently partnered with the label to give away a total of $1 million ($1,000 per hour while funds lasted) to go toward individuals experiencing financial stress due to the pandemic. In addition to her work with Fashion Nova, Cardi has been a Reebok ambassador since November 2018 and frequently appears in advertising for the brand. Further, the A-lister in 2017 starred in a campaign for Steve Madden.

