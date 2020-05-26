Cardi B Pairs 7-Inch Platform Sandals With Her Pastel Purple Bathing Suit

Cardi B took a page from Lady Gaga’s shoe playbook by choosing sky-high platforms.

The hip-hop star appeared in an image on Instagram yesterday in a swimsuit teamed with her skyscraper heels. Cardi shared a photo of herself clad in a strappy pastel purple bathing suit that showed off her numerous tattoos.

On her feet, the A-lister sported a pair of soaring silver platform sandals with clear straps, which appeared to be from Pleaser. The shoes boast an impressive 7-inch heel, with a 2.75-inch platform adding some additional stability.

“How y’all doing on this beautiful Monday ?” Cardi captioned her Instagram post.

Earlier in the weekend, the rapper shared a photo of herself wearing another bathing suit, this time choosing a neon green style from Fashion Nova. The “Rhythm + Flow” judge accessorized with a blue Hermes Birkin bag and patterned Christian Louboutin heels. The ankle-strap sandals had a slim stiletto heel, with a slight platform.

Cardi has been a Reebok brand ambassador since November 2018 and appears in ad campaigns for the sportswear giant. In addition to her work with Reebok, the “I Like It” hitmaker has worked in the fashion space with Steve Madden (she starred in a 2017 campaign for the brand) and with Fashion Nova, with which she has collaborated on multiple accessibly priced apparel collections. Most recently, Cardi partnered with Fashion Nova to give away a total of $1 million ($1,000 every hour while funds lasted) to go toward individuals experiencing financial stress due to the pandemic.

