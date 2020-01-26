Cardi B Does Spring’s Hot Pink Trend in an Arty Crystal-Embellished Gown at the Clive Davis Grammy Pre-Party

Cardi B is always on top of the latest trends.

The “I Like It” rapper pulled off the hot pink hue that’s huge for spring ’20 as she arrived at Clive Davis’ Grammys pre-party. Cardi wore a plunging, crystal-covered gown from Nicolas Jebran’s spring ’20 collection. The gown featured abstract, wavelike detail at the bust for an arty look. It hid the star’s footwear.

Cardi B in Nicolas Jebran. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

Cardi put together her outfit with the help of longtime stylist Kollin Carter, who also outfitted Naomi Campbell for the event. The supermodel wore a dramatic Stephane Rolland couture gown with a frilly skirt and cut-out detail at the bust. She accessorized with jewels from Dena Kemp and Gismondi 1754.

Naomi Campbell in Stephane Rolland. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

Like Cardi, Priyanka Chopra was clad in Nicolas Jebran. Chopra went for a more subdued color palette, choosing a champagne-colored gown with a halter-style neckline and a high slit at the leg. The “Quantico” actress completed her ensemble with a pair of satin Stuart Weitzman pumps and Bvlgari jewels.

Priyanka Chopra in Nicolas Jebran and Stuart Weitzman. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Cynthia Ervio turned heads in a soaring pair of Christian Louboutin platform heels. The “Harriett” star paired her sky-high heels with a Richard Quinn minidress.

Cynthia Erivo in Richard Quinn and Louboutin. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa wore a Peter Do leather look consisting of a blazer and two-tone pants, which looked like thigh-high boots from the distance. Pointed black heels completed her look.

Dua Lipa in Peter Do. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

