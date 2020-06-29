Cardi B’s Peek-A-Boo Net Dress & Metallic Pumps Make a Statement for Apple Music Promo

Cardi B brought the heat for Apple Music’s newest playlist promotion.

In video footage shared to both her own Instagram page as well as the music streaming platform’s account, the “Money” songstress danced on set for Apple Music’s new Rap Life playlist. Joined by Future, Roddy Ricch, Gunna and Ebro Darden, the Bronx, N.Y. native sported a form-fitting, long-sleeve dress made up of a peek-a-boo netted material.

She pulled the look together with her choice of footwear: sleek metallic pointed-toe pumps with a tall heel.

Just days ago, Cardi B celebrated being “canceled” on Instagram with a daring move.

The “I Like It” rapper took to the app to tell her 69.2 million followers on Friday that she does not, in fact, have a fake Instagram in response to rumors circulating across social media. As she stood outside in a scenic backyard setting, the rapper then brought the video to a close by jumping into a pool fully dressed.

Her impromptu swimming look included a silky nightgown-style dress and a set of high-priced white pumps from Christian Louboutin. The silhouette has a pointed toe and and a smooth leather upper, with a towering 4.8-inch stiletto heel. The So Kate pumps retail for $695 at Bergdorf Goodman, and a scalloped offering is available for $775 on Nordstrom.com.

Though her newest go-to outfit combination appears to be a bathing suit with heels, Cardi B has the ultimate hook-up when it comes to athleisure and relaxed styles. The rapper inked a deal with Reebok in November 2018 and has since released a series of collections, including embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces. She has also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand. Additionally, Cardi has partnered with Fashion Nova in the face of the current health crisis to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

For footwear like Cardi B's metallic choice, check out these stylish pairs for at-home chicness.

