Every High Fashion Look in Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Music Video

Cardi B has made her highly-anticipated return with her newest single, “WAP.” The rapper teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for the song, which marks Cardi’s first release since her 2019 platinum-certified single “Press.” To accompany the track, the rap duo debuted the music video last night, which has turned heads for its visuals and high fashion looks.
Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Karter and Megan Thee Stallion’s stylist EJ King joined forces for the music video’s style direction. Here’s a break down of every outfit:
Nicolas Jebran’s Pink and Yellow Dresses
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion open the video in custom Nicolas Jebran pink and yellow looks, respectively. The body-suit dress is detailed with feather-adorned gloves and a side train. Both wore matching pumps.
Python Snakeskin Bodysuits by Bryan Hearns
In the next scene, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are lying in sand with snakes slithering around them. For their looks, both wore custom snake-print, cut-out bodysuits by Bryan Hearns. Cardi’s green look and Meg’s yellow ensemble both are detailed with built-in corsets.
Mugler’s Sheer Bodysuits
Inspired by Mugler’s spring ’20 looks, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wore custom bodysuits featuring sheer hoisery. For Cardi’s lime babydoll outfit, she paired it with matching block-heeled boots. Meanwhile, Megan opted for matching thigh-high boots with her corset ensemble.
Cardi B’s Leopard Mugler Look
Cardi can be seen in an entirely leopard-print room flanked by leopards. She wore a custom Mugler thong bodysuit, detailed also in matching leopard print. The long-sleeved look was designed with cut-outs, which gave way for Cardi’s matching nipple covers. She paired the ensemble with leopard-print Casadei pumps.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Zigman Snow Tiger Bodysuit
The rapper opted for a long-sleeved, white and black tiger-print thong bodysuit. Custom made by Zigman, the design featured gloves with chest cut-outs. Megan paired the print with black pumps.
Venus Prototype’s Black Latex Looks
For the final ensembles, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wore custom black latex looks by Venus Prototype Latex for a barefoot dance scene in water. The outfits featured fishnet-like detailing and buckling.
