Cardi B Wears Strappy Gold Sandals and Skirt Made of Real Flowers for ‘Me Gusta’ Music Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Brazilian singer Anitta just released her latest song and music video for “Me Gusta,” featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers. Cardi B posted a short clip from the music video to her Instagram, showcasing her in a purple corset and an intense flower skirt made of what looked to be real roses.

The “WAP” singer raps in Spanish for the new hit single, which premiers in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month. The music video was shot in the colorful streets of Salvador, Brazil, where the three singers wear bright and bold outfits as they dance.

Cardi B’s outfit included a flower crown and strappy gold sandals, similar in style to Stuart Weitzman’s Nudistsong sandal, featuring a stiletto heel and a round toe. The patent leather shoe had an adjustable ankle strap and a buffed leather outsole.

Watch on FN

High heels aren’t out of the norm for the rapper, as she prefers to pair her bold statement outfits with fun heels, wearing designs from Casadei, Christian Louboutin, among others.

This summer has been a success for Cardi B, as she released her hit single “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion. It has quickly climbed to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Her music video for this song was no less entertaining than “Me Gusta” as Cardi B wore a collection of incredible ensembles from a pink body-suit dress featuring a side train to her lime green baby doll outfit.

Add a pair of gold-heeled sandals to your closet to elevate your next statement piece by shopping styles inspired by Cardi B’s below. And click through the gallery to see some of Cardi B’s best style moments.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off Fifth

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandal, $200.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Altina Sandal, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Bare High-Heel Sandals, $95.