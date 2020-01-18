Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B Chooses Louboutin Pumps to Match Her Dress Featuring Dangling Keys and Chains

Cardi B
Cardi B will find any excuse to rock a bold ensemble and this time she found the perfect reason: Paris Fashion Week.

The “I Like it” rapper chose a body-conscious black gown from Marine Serre featuring layers and layers of added embellishments ranging from chain fringe to dangling keys while out in Paris last night; she carried a matching purse as well as wore a studded balaclava. She topped off the all-black outfit with sleek black pumps from Christian Louboutin; the So Kate pumps feature a 5-inch heel with a sharply pointed toe, retailing for $725.

She captioned the post: “Word that describe this Paris trip.Good food, fashion ,laughs and passion .Fit @marineserre_official.”

She shared a different view of the look alongside her husband and member of Migos, Offset, who also wore an all-black outfit. The duo posed in front of pieces from Richard Orlinski’s art gallery including a large, red gorilla.

Loving @richardorlinski pieces ❤️ 🇫🇷

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B wore an equally body-conscious ensemble including a sheer bodysuit and black booties with a different style of face mask while out with her beau earlier this week.

offset, ugg robe, chains, black boots, cardi b, sheer catsuit, face mask, black booties, Cardi B is seen with boyfriend Offset at Cesar restaurant in Paris, the couple were then seen going to a clubPictured: Cardi B,OffsetRef: SPL5140761 160120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Cardi B and husband Offset in Paris on Jan. 16.
Click through the gallery to see more of Cardi B’s top style moments.

