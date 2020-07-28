Cardi B Styles a Louis Vuitton Crop Top That Used to Be a Skirt With Matching Monogrammed Hair & Trending Anklets

Cardi B went for an extreme take on the logomania trend in her latest Instagram post.

For her latest photo shoot on the social media platform, the 27-year-old rapper sported a high-waisted miniskirt with button detailing on the sides, along with a collared crop top. Both pieces were logoed Louis Vuitton styles. In her caption, Cardi revealed that the top actually used to be a skirt, but was transformed by Baba Jagne.

On her feet, the “Rhythm + Flow” judge wore soaring beige block-heeled sandals with criss-criss straps and a small platform. The shoes featured a rounded toe. To go with the heels, Cardi opted for some serious bling, selecting two chain anklets — one of the hottest fashion accessories of the season.

The “I Like It” hit maker wore her hair styled into a high ponytail, which featured Louis Vuitton monograms on the back to match the rest of her outfit. Cardi accessorized with oversize hoop earrings and layered cuff bracelets. She carried a Louis Vuitton Chapeau 40 Monogram Reverse bag, which retails for around $7,000.

Watch on FN

The “Love and Hip Hop” alum has successfully parlayed her fame in the music space into several high-profile fashion deals. She has put out multiple collections with Fashion Nova and recently partnered with the label to give away a total of $1 million ($1,000 per hour while funds lasted) to individuals experiencing financial stress during the public health crisis. Additionally, Cardi has been a Reebok brand ambassador since November 2018 and appears in the athletic giant’s ad campaigns.

When she’s not clad in wares from Fashion Nova or Reebok, Cardi typically selects designer duds. In addition to Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Mugler and Balenciaga are among her favorites. The A-lister puts together her outfits for red carpets and other events with the assistance of celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, who also has worked with Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland and Normani.

Click through the gallery for a look back at Cardi B’s top style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.