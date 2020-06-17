Cardi B Pairs Her Monogrammed Louis Vuitton Bikini With Strappy Sandals That Wind All the Way Her Calves

Cardi B is continuing her streak of pairing bathing suits with high heels.

Taking to Instagram last night, the hip-hop star shared a video of herself wearing a Louis Vuitton bikini with the strappiest sandals. The monogrammed bikini came in baby blue with white trim.

On her feet, the influencer sported pointed-toe white sandals that wound all the way up her calves. She accessorized with Louis Vuitton’s Escale Onthego GM bag, which retails for $2,860 on the brand’s site.

“Leave my rolls alone,” Cardi captioned her video. In the clip, Cardi noted that she has put on a bit of weight during quarantine but denied accusations of editing her posts. The video was viewed over 15.7 million times and received more than 4.1 million likes.

On Instagram earlier this week, Cardi sported a white bathing suit top with see-through straps, creating the illusion of a bare back. Her swim set also included a thong with a clear strap. For footwear, the rapper selected sky-high sandals from Fashion Nova. Available in nude and red colorways, the Promiscuous Girl Heeled Sandals feature PVC straps, a 4.5-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The shoes are available to purchase on the Fashion Nova website for $35.

It’s no surprise to see Cardi wearing Fashion Nova, as she has collaborated with the fast-fashion on multiple accessibly priced apparel collections. The “I Like It” hit maker also recently partnered with the label to give away a total of $1 million ($1,000 per hour while funds lasted) to go toward individuals who were experiencing financial stress due to the pandemic. In addition her work with Fashion Nova, Cardi has been a Reebok ambassador since November 2018 and frequently appears in advertising for the brand. Further, the A-lister in 2017 starred in a campaign for Steve Madden.

When she’s not in Fashion Nova or Reebok, Cardi can often be found in designer duds, choosing styles from the likes of Chanel, Mugler and Balenciaga. The “Love and Hip Hop” alum puts together her ensembles with the assistance of celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, who also counts Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland and Normani as clients.

