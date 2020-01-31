Cardi B Gives the Hot Pink Trend an Edgy Twist in Fetish Gladiator Heels That Match Her Harness Minidress

Cardi B took over a Miami nightclub last night wearing a wild ensemble.

The “Be Careful” rapper joined her husband Offset on stage at LIV Nightclub wearing a hot pink snakeskin latex dress that featured a buckled and collared neck. She appeared in high spirits smiling and dancing for the crowds.

Cardi B at LIV Nightclub in Miami. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Offset and Cardi B on-stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Cardi B’s wild heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To match the neckline of her minidress, the 27-year-old chose a set of sky-high black patent leather pumps with a lifted platform, a pointed-toe and a series of buckled gladiator-style straps that wrapped up the length of her leg.

Offset chose a denim-on-denim look with an Atlanta Braves hat to top it off.

Offset and Cardi B on-stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Cardi B’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The married couple is in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Cardi is set to perform at E11EVEN Miami’s Super Bowl viewing party; the event features Ludacris as a headliner with performances from Snoop Dogg, Tyga and more.

The Super Bowl halftime show will star Jennifer Lopez alongside Shakira airing Sunday night on Fox.

Click through the gallery to see more of Cardi B’s most impressive statement shoe looks.

Want more?

Cardi B Does Spring’s Hot Pink Trend in an Arty Crystal-Embellished Gown at the Clive Davis Grammy Pre-Party

Cardi B Chooses Louboutin Pumps to Match Her Dress Featuring Dangling Keys and Chains Cardi B’s All-Black Paris Fashion Week Look Is All About Her Leg Tattoo & Spiky Heels