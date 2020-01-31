Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B Gives the Hot Pink Trend an Edgy Twist in Fetish Gladiator Heels That Match Her Harness Minidress

By Claudia Miller
Cardi B and Offset at LIV Nightclub, Miami, Florida, USA – 31 Jan 2020
Cardi B took over a Miami nightclub last night wearing a wild ensemble.

The “Be Careful” rapper joined her husband Offset on stage at LIV Nightclub wearing a hot pink snakeskin latex dress that featured a buckled and collared neck. She appeared in high spirits smiling and dancing for the crowds.

Cardi B at LIV Nightclub in Miami.
Offset and Cardi B on-stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami.
A closer look at Cardi B’s wild heels.
To match the neckline of her minidress, the 27-year-old chose a set of sky-high black patent leather pumps with a lifted platform, a pointed-toe and a series of buckled gladiator-style straps that wrapped up the length of her leg.

Offset chose a denim-on-denim look with an Atlanta Braves hat to top it off.

Offset and Cardi B on-stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami.
A closer view of Cardi B’s heels.
The married couple is in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Cardi is set to perform at E11EVEN Miami’s Super Bowl viewing party; the event features Ludacris as a headliner with performances from Snoop Dogg, Tyga and more.

The Super Bowl halftime show will star Jennifer Lopez alongside Shakira airing Sunday night on Fox.

Click through the gallery to see more of Cardi B’s most impressive statement shoe looks.

