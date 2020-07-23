Cardi B’s $80 Leopard Bikini and Bejeweled 5.7-Inch Dolce & Gabbana Heels Are the Ultimate High-Low-Pairing

Cardi B pulled off another one of her legendary swimsuit and heels photo shoots last night.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old entertainer sported a two-piece leopard-print bikini from Fashion Nova. The suit includes a triangle top and a cheeky bottom. Both pieces feature rhinestone trim, and the set is available to shop on the brand’s site for $80.

Well the bikini made a statement, when it came to the ensemble, Cardi wrote in an Instagram caption, it was “all about the shoes” for her.

On her feet, the “I Like It” hit maker sported eye-catching 5.7-inch Dolce & Gabbana Bianca wedge sandals. Matching Cardi’s bikini, the shoes boast a leopard-print upper with a bejeweled buckle adorning the brown leather strap. The Italian-made heels feature a cut-out metal wedge structure that has been hand-covered in wicker, along with a logoed leather insole and heat-pressed logo on the polished bottom. On the Dolce & Gabbana website, the shoes can be snagged for $2,895.

Dolce & Gabbana wicker heels as worn by Cardi B. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Watch on FN

This isn’t the first time that Cardi has opted for a high-low mix in recent weeks. Last week, the A-lister posed on Instagram in Fashion Nova’s 5-inch No Regrets sandals — which sell for just $30. She teamed the affordable heels with a vintage surf wave dress from Chanel’s spring ’02 collection, as well as a matching Hermès Birkin bag.

Related Cardi B's 2-Year-Old Daughter Gets a $22,000 Birkin Bag for Her Birthday Cardi B Goes High-Low With $30 Fashion Nova Heels & Vintage Chanel Minidress for Summer Night Outfit How a Physical Fashion Show Goes Down in the Coronavirus Era -- Dolce & Gabbana and Etro Give it a Whirl

Cardi has successfully parlayed her fame in the music space into several high-profile fashion deals. The “Bodak Yellow” performer has put out multiple collections with Fashion Nova and recently partnered with the label to give away a total of $1 million ($1,000 per hour while funds lasted) to individuals experiencing financial stress during the pandemic. Additionally, Cardi has been a Reebok ambassador since November 2018 and frequently appears in advertising for the brand.

When she’s not in Fashion Nova or Reebok, Cardi can often be found in designer duds, choosing styles from the likes of Chanel, Mugler and Balenciaga. The “Love and Hip Hop” alum puts together her ensembles with the assistance of celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, who also counts Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland and Normani as clients.

Click through the gallery for a look back at some of Cardi B’s top style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.