×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cardi B & Kylie Jenner Style Different Takes on Snakeskin for Their Halloween Costumes

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
cardi b, style, dress, shoes
Cardi B
CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

After Kylie Jenner shared screentime in Cardi B’s “WAP” music video, the social media star and the rapper were on a similar wavelength again for Halloween, as both opted for costumes featuring a slithering, stylish print.

To celebrate the holiday — as well as her older sister’s birthday this upcoming Tuesday — Jenner wore a custom King Cobra costume from Mugler to a festive party on Saturday. The outfit featured a body-conscious, full-length dark green and brown printed jumpsuit in an asymmetrical cut-out detail along the neckline and long sleeves. To finalize the ensemble, the beauty mogul styled the one-piece with a coordinating head accessory, which had two fangs coming down the center.

Related

Kylie Jenner's Halloween Costume Throws It Back to the 1990s

Cardi B Is FN's Style Influencer of the Year

FN to Honor Cardi B, Fenty, Amina Muaddi, Aurora James and More at the First Virtual FNAAs

View this post on Instagram

King Cobra 🐍 thank you @muglerofficial 🤍

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 

Watch on FN

This Amazonian-inspired look comes on the heels of the 23-year-old’s Power Ranger costume that she wore on Friday night to usher in the holiday weekend. For her Red Ranger look, inspired by the 1990s series, she opted for a red jumpsuit with white detailing, and polished off the retro ensemble with a pair of heeled white boots.

In the “WAP” music video, Jenner also opted for an animal-print ensemble and wore a custom leopard-print bodysuit from Rey Ortiz and matching thigh-high boots for her cameo.

View this post on Instagram

MEDUSA outfit @laureldewitt snake body @sirbabajagne

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Meanwhile, Cardi B dressed up as Medusa for Halloween, wearing a custom gold top, metal armbands and a belted garment from Laurel DeWitt with a skirt from Baba Jagne that resembles a snake body.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer also is no stranger to a head-to-toe animal print look: She wore a similar leopard version from Mugler in the “WAP” video, which she paired with matching pumps from Casadei.

For her many iconic fashion moments, plus her collaboration with Reebok, Cardi B has been selected to receive the FN Style Influencer of the Year Award at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards next month.

“I’ve always been into fashion. Back then, I couldn’t afford what I wanted, now I can. It’s easier and I have more connections with brands,” she told FN. “I could wear the most uncomfortable shoe and I’m just going to take it and love it because it’s fashion, it’s beauty, it’s amazing, it’s different. I get bored, so that’s when me and my stylist [Kollin Carter], we get creative and come up with something new and amazing.”

The FNAAs, often referred to as the “Shoe Oscars,” will air their first virtual event on Dec. 8. Past recipients of the FN Style Influencer of the Year Award include J Balvin, Christie Brinkley, Hailey Baldwin, Alexa Chung and Chiara Ferragni.

Click through this gallery to see the best shoes on the FNAA red carpet over the years. 

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad