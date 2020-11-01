Cardi B & Kylie Jenner Style Different Takes on Snakeskin for Their Halloween Costumes

After Kylie Jenner shared screentime in Cardi B’s “WAP” music video, the social media star and the rapper were on a similar wavelength again for Halloween, as both opted for costumes featuring a slithering, stylish print.

To celebrate the holiday — as well as her older sister’s birthday this upcoming Tuesday — Jenner wore a custom King Cobra costume from Mugler to a festive party on Saturday. The outfit featured a body-conscious, full-length dark green and brown printed jumpsuit in an asymmetrical cut-out detail along the neckline and long sleeves. To finalize the ensemble, the beauty mogul styled the one-piece with a coordinating head accessory, which had two fangs coming down the center.

Watch on FN

This Amazonian-inspired look comes on the heels of the 23-year-old’s Power Ranger costume that she wore on Friday night to usher in the holiday weekend. For her Red Ranger look, inspired by the 1990s series, she opted for a red jumpsuit with white detailing, and polished off the retro ensemble with a pair of heeled white boots.

In the “WAP” music video, Jenner also opted for an animal-print ensemble and wore a custom leopard-print bodysuit from Rey Ortiz and matching thigh-high boots for her cameo.

Meanwhile, Cardi B dressed up as Medusa for Halloween, wearing a custom gold top, metal armbands and a belted garment from Laurel DeWitt with a skirt from Baba Jagne that resembles a snake body.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer also is no stranger to a head-to-toe animal print look: She wore a similar leopard version from Mugler in the “WAP” video, which she paired with matching pumps from Casadei.

For her many iconic fashion moments, plus her collaboration with Reebok, Cardi B has been selected to receive the FN Style Influencer of the Year Award at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards next month.

“I’ve always been into fashion. Back then, I couldn’t afford what I wanted, now I can. It’s easier and I have more connections with brands,” she told FN. “I could wear the most uncomfortable shoe and I’m just going to take it and love it because it’s fashion, it’s beauty, it’s amazing, it’s different. I get bored, so that’s when me and my stylist [Kollin Carter], we get creative and come up with something new and amazing.”

The FNAAs, often referred to as the “Shoe Oscars,” will air their first virtual event on Dec. 8. Past recipients of the FN Style Influencer of the Year Award include J Balvin, Christie Brinkley, Hailey Baldwin, Alexa Chung and Chiara Ferragni.

Click through this gallery to see the best shoes on the FNAA red carpet over the years.