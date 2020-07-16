Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cardi B’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Gets a $22,000 Birkin Bag for Her Birthday

By Claudia Miller
Kulture, rapper Offset’s daughter with Cardi B, received the most unbeatable birthday gift.

To celebrate the toddler’s second birthday this month, the entertainer surprised his little girl with a bright pink Hermès Birkin bag. Designed for British actress Jane Birkin herself in the 1980s, the celebrity-favorited top-handle bag features smooth leather panels, silver-tone hardware and stitched detailing all secured by a foldover top with twist-lock closure.

Similar shades of the rare tote resale prices start at $9,000 on TheRealReal and can range all the way up to $21,788 on Farfetch.com.

Late is better then never I Birkin my baby

Kulture accepted the new designer bag with glee as she played dress up in a ballerina-inspired look including a tutu, butterfly wings, bunny ears and the tiniest pink scalloped-edge Mary Jane flats.

After he shared the video, Offset’s decision to gift the high-priced bag raised controversy on social media, leading Kulture’s mom Cardi B to speak out in her Instagram stories.

Around the same time, the “I Like It” rapper shared a video with her husband Offset on TikTok that she then reposted on Instagram. The clip shows the couple dancing to a trending track with a stack of $100 bills.

Nomore tiktok with set 😒 @offsetyrn

Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious style and athleisure fashion. She has the ultimate hook-up for sportswear, as the rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018, and together they have since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces. She also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

Check out the gallery to see Cardi B’s own standout style moments over the years.

