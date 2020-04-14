Cardi B Has a High-Low Moment in $99 See-Through Pumps and Sheer Mugler Look

Red carpets and fashion shows may be canceled for the time being, but Cardi B is still gifting fans with a new high fashion moment.

On Instagram last night, Cardi B shared a shot of herself posing in a blue Mugler number — a look that her stylist, Kollin Carter, called a “lost file” ensemble from Paris. The sheer and cut-out paneled ensemble, complete with a matching oversize coat, comes from the brand’s spring ’20 show that debuted in September 2019.

On her feet, the 27-year-old rapper elongated her legs with a set of invisible pumps. The Fancy Stiletto, a see-through PVC pair from Jessica Rich, is defined by its pointed toe, gold base and towering 4.7-inch heel — and they are still available for just $99 on the brand’s website.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jessica Rich

Carter shared multiple photos of what appears to be a hotel hallway photoshoot, giving fans a good look at Cardi B’s manicured toes in her clear heels. The stylist also noted that the rapper was sporting earrings from Rihanna’s Fenty line as well.

On the runway, Cardi B’s Mugler ensemble was paired originally with matching blue pointed-toe sandals that featured a tall heel, metallic accents and an ankle-wrap design.

Model on the runway for Mugler’s spring ’20 show. CREDIT: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock

Check out these similar PVC pumps for an invisible shoe look just like Cardi B.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Schutz Cendi Pumps, $117 (was $155).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Pixera 2, $54 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Malibu Blush Patent Pumps, $103.

