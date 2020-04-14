Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cardi B Has a High-Low Moment in $99 See-Through Pumps and Sheer Mugler Look

By Claudia Miller
cardi-b-blue
Red carpets and fashion shows may be canceled for the time being, but Cardi B is still gifting fans with a new high fashion moment.

On Instagram last night, Cardi B shared a shot of herself posing in a blue Mugler number — a look that her stylist, Kollin Carter, called a “lost file” ensemble from Paris. The sheer and cut-out paneled ensemble, complete with a matching oversize coat, comes from the brand’s spring ’20 show that debuted in September 2019.

On her feet, the 27-year-old rapper elongated her legs with a set of invisible pumps. The Fancy Stiletto, a see-through PVC pair from Jessica Rich, is defined by its pointed toe, gold base and towering 4.7-inch heel — and they are still available for just $99 on the brand’s website.

jessica rich, fancy stiletto, heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jessica Rich
Buy: Jessica Rich Fancy Stilettos $99
Buy it

Carter shared multiple photos of what appears to be a hotel hallway photoshoot, giving fans a good look at Cardi B’s manicured toes in her clear heels. The stylist also noted that the rapper was sporting earrings from Rihanna’s Fenty line as well.

On the runway, Cardi B’s Mugler ensemble was paired originally with matching blue pointed-toe sandals that featured a tall heel, metallic accents and an ankle-wrap design.

mugler, blue, spring 20, cardi b
Model on the runway for Mugler’s spring ’20 show.
CREDIT: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock

Check out these similar PVC pumps for an invisible shoe look just like Cardi B.

schutz, pumps, pvc, see through
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Schutz Cendi Pumps, $117 (was $155).

jessica simpson, pumps, see through, pvc
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Pixera 2, $54 (was $89).

steve madden, pumps, see through, pvc
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Malibu Blush Patent Pumps, $103.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Cardi B’s top shoe moments.

