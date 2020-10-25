Cardi B Shows How to Style the Ankle Wrap Sandal Trend for Fall in Monochrome Orange Look

Cardi B started off her Saturday night on a bright note with a monochrome ensemble and a coordinating ultra-luxurious handbag.

While posing next to a black Bentley, the “WAP” artist wore the Kenzia High Neck Bodysuit and the matching Namya Skirt in the orange colorway from JLuxLabel. While both pieces are currently sold out, the bodysuit originally retailed for nearly $40 and the skirt will be restocked at a later date. It will be available for purchase on Jluxlabel.com. She accessorized the vibrant-hued outfit with a Hermès Violet Shiny Niloticus Crocodile Birkin in the 25cm model with Palladium Hardware. This designer bag retails on the resale market from an eye-catching $42,000 to nearly $100,000.

For footwear, the rapper opted for an on-trend strappy sandal with an open toe, skinny heel and ankle-wrap detailing. The shade of the shoes perfectly matches her two-piece set for a streamlined look. This post further confirms that a strappy “barely there” sandal is one of the entertainer’s go-to shoe choices. Last month, she opted for this minimalist gold pair and styled them with a corset and bold floral skirt for her “Me Gusta” music video.

In August 2020, Cardi B chose a white stiletto sandal in a similar silhouette and paired it with another rare rosy-toned Hermès Birkin bag.

From these outfit sightings, we see that the “I Like It” artist is among the other stylish celebrities who are embracing the ankle-wrapped strappy sandal trend. Some other avid wearers of the footwear silhouette include Kristin Cavallari and Bella Thorne.

To elevate your ensembles with this tied-up silhouette, shop these similar sandal styles below.

