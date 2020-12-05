Cardi B Masters Fall’s Hottest Hue in Black Fur Gucci Jacket & These Sold-Out Burberry Boots

Cardi B, the 2020 FNAA Style Influencer of The Year winner refreshed vintage elegance with edgy footwear to create a modern and luxurious look in time for the holiday season.

Cardi B styled an eye-catching black Gucci Mongolian fur coat designed by Tom Ford with an otherwise brown monochromatic ensemble. The designer outerwear piece features a midi-length silhouette and an open-front design. She paired the novelty garment with the BB 02 dress from Mah-Jing Wong. It has a full mesh construction with a turtleneck, long sleeves and bodycon, midi-length silhouette. The dress retails for $150 and can be purchased on mahjingwong.com. She accessorized the glamourous outfit with a pair of $555 HL002 squared sunglasses from the Mykita x Helmut Lang collaboration collection and a $3,800 Bottega Veneta Cassette Bag in the black colorway with gold hardware.

Here’s a closer look at the Burberry Peep Toe Ankle Boots. CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, the “I Like It” artist polished off the ensemble with a pair of Burberry leather peep-toe ankle boots in the brown colorway. They feature a sleek leather construction with elasticized sides and a D-ring detail around the skinny heel. While the shoes are currently sold out, they previously retailed for $559. To recreate this aesthetic, a pair or Gianvito Rossi peep-toe leather boots offer a similar look. They feature an ankle-length shaft and a 3.25-inch stiletto heel. The shoes currently are on sale in both black and off-white colorways for $687 at saksfifthavenue.com.

This eye-catching outfit further confirms the singer’s footwear prowess on the heels of her now sold-out Cardi B x Reebok collection. “To me the perfect shoe is style and fashion. I love comfortability but to me, fashion is not always comfortable,” the Grammy-Award winner said in a November interview with FN. “I had to learn to walk in heels at a really early age. Because I loved heels, I had to get comfortable. I could wear the most uncomfortable shoe and I’m just going to take it and love it because it’s fashion, it’s beauty, it’s amazing, it’s different.”

On Dec. 8, Cardi B will b honored as the Style Influencer of The Year at the first virtual FN Achievement Awards.

