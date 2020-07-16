Cardi B Goes High-Low With $30 Fashion Nova Heels & Vintage Chanel Minidress for Summer Night Outfit

Cardi B knows how to mix high and low fashion. The rapper dressed up on Wednesday night, wearing a pair of towering and affordable Fashion Nova white stiletto heels and a vintage Chanel printed minidress.

Cardi B accessorized her summery look with an Hermès Birkin bag and Chanel logo sunglasses. The vintage Chanel surf wave dress is a rare find as it comes from the label’s spring 2002 collection.

“I mixed that Tiffany Birkin with that vintage Chanel with them bute @fashionnova shoes,” she posted with the photo of her outfit on Instagram.



The 5-inch No Regrets ankle-strap heeled sandal is also available in white, black, glow in the dark white and glow in the dark orange and retails for $30.

This isn’t the first time Cardi mixed Fashion Nova heels with designer wear. In June, she opted for Promiscuous Girl heeled sandals featuring PVC straps, a 4.5-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe, which she paired with an invisible bikini. The white bathing suit top was made with see-through straps, creating the illusion of a bare back. Her swimsuit set also included a thong with a clear strap.

These shoes are offered in nude and red colorways, and are available to purchase on the Fashion Nova website for $35.

Cardi has been working closely with the e-commerce brand since releasing her first collab with Fashion Nova in 2018, which she followed up with a second collection in May 2019. She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova most recently this year to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need (until May 20) as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

To shop Cardi B’s Fashion Nova heels and similar styles, keep scrolling.

