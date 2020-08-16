Cardi B Matches Her Bandana Dress to a Rare Hermès Birkin Bag & Barely-There Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B continued her signature bold style with a standout bandana-inspired look yesterday.

As seen on her Instagram page, the “I Like It” rapper modeled an off-the-shoulder mixed bandana dress, resembling similar silhouettes from designer Natasha Zinko that retail for $1,238 at Farfetch.com. She echoed the print of the number with her choice of a rare Hermès Birkin bag. While other pink takes on the celeb-favorited purse retail anywhere from $7,000 to $50,000, Cardi B’s selection is so unique that the design is nowhere to be found on the resale market.

In addition to her high-priced dress and accessories, the New York native balanced out the standout look with classic thin-strap white sandals, set atop a tall stiletto heel.

In yet another unstoppable bold style moment, the “WAP” rapper prepped for the release of her new hit single in a peek-a-boo printed dress last week. The $395 brocade dress comes from designer Kim Shui and highlights a mind-bending print atop a high-slit silhouette with a cutout neckline. The Grammy Award-winning artist then looped in sheer, thigh-high stockings with a lace-trim edge that she tucked into pointed-toe black pumps for a finishing touch.

Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious style and athleisure fashion. She has the ultimate hook-up for sportswear, as the rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018, and together they have since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces. She also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

While you can’t test out Cardi B’s designer bag for yourself, you can create her footwear moment at home with these next barely-there white sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Lauralie Sandals, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Gorgeous Sandals, $35 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Gabriella Sandals, $92.

