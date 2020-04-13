Cardi B’s Daughter Does the Square-Toe Trend for Easter in $310 Burberry Flats

Kulture Kiari Cephus may only be 1 year-old, but she’s already in tune with footwear trends.

The daughter of Cardi B and Offset celebrated Easter in a chic ensemble complete with trending square toes. Kulture sported a tweed dress with fluffy pale purple accents at the cuffs and collar. She wore white tights under the dress.

For shoes, the infant sported elastic-strapped ballerina flats from Burberry Kids. The square-toe silhouette boasts a black patent leather upper with a beige logoed strap and a flat sole. Farfetch.com stocks the trendy flats for $310.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

“My baby 👶🏽 Happy Easter 🐣,” Cardi B captioned her image of Kulture, which received more than 2 million likes on Instagram.

One of the biggest shoe trends of 2019, square toes are still very much in vogue in 2020, with mass fashion brands having adopted the silhouette for spring, pre-fall and fall ’20 collections. The ’90s-inspired shape comes in a slew of variations, including dramatic wide styles as well as pointy pumps with a clipped end. The square toe has also found celebrity fans such as Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Hailey Baldwin.

Below, we’ve rounded up some more black ballerina flats for children to try out, all of which come in at a lower price point than Kulture’s pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat, $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Felicia Flat, $27 (was $39).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Venettini Darcy Ballet Flats, $95.

