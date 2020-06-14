Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Is All Dressed Up in a Trench Coat & $15 Floral Thong Sandals

Cardi B may be a big star, but that doesn’t mean she only dresses her daughter in designer duds.

On Instagram Stories yesterday, Cardi posted an image of her 23-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, wearing a tan trench coat with a yellow checked dress underneath. On her feet, Kulture, whose father is Migos member Offset, sported sandals that cost just $15.

Kulture Kiari Cephus wearing a trench coat over a yellow and white dress with Laura Ashley floral thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cardi B/Instagram

The tot’s summery footwear was from Laura Ashley. The sandals feature multicolor floral embellishments atop a white faux leather upper. The style has a hook and loop closure for easy on-off action. The $15 shoes are available for purchase now on Buybuybaby.com.

Laura Ashley floral thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Buybuybaby.com

Little Kulture completed her look with a floppy straw hat and yellow-tinted shades, as well as a child-sized tennis bracelet that appeared to be studded with diamonds.

Although yesterday’s footwear was more accessibly priced, Kulture’s wardrobe includes plenty of designer wares as well. The youngster was clad in $310 Burberry square-toe ballerina flats for Easter 2020, and she has previously donned ensembles from the likes of Gucci and Versace. In addition, Kulture owns shoes from Jordan Brand, Reebok and Ugg.

It’s no surprise that Kulture has already amassed quite the wardrobe, as her mother is a verifiable fashion influencer. Cardi has been a Reebok brand ambassador since November 2018 and appears in ad campaigns for the sportswear giant. In addition to her work with Reebok, the “I Like It” hitmaker has worked in the fashion space with Steve Madden (she starred in a 2017 campaign for the brand) and with Fashion Nova, with which she has collaborated on multiple accessibly priced apparel collections. Most recently, the “Bodak Yellow” entertainer partnered with Fashion Nova in April to give away a total of $1 million ($1,000 every hour while funds lasted) to go toward individuals experiencing financial stress due to the pandemic.

