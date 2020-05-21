Cardi B’s Baby Girl Goes Cowgirl Chic In a Canadian Tuxedo + Floral Western Boots

Cardi B’s 1-year-old daughter is taking on her mom’s standout style at a young age.

Kulture, Cardi B’s only child with husband and Migos frontman Offset, posed for her mom’s social media followers last night in a changeup from an expected at-home outfit. The toddler went cowgirl-chic in a denim-on-denim combination — best known as a Canadian tuxedo — with a jean jacket over a white buttoned top and matching light-wash skinny jeans.

She gave the look a special touch inspired by the “Bodak Yellow” rapper with a pink suede cowboy hat and a Fuschia fur coat courtesy of designer Jennifer Le.

The western theme extended down into Kulture’s choice of footwear. In a gift from her aunt Hennessy Carolina, the young fashion protege slipped on her floral embroidered cowgirl boots with a square-toe finish and bright blue accents. The boots come from Macie Bean in the brand’s’ Honey Bunch colorway that retail for $136 at Amazon.com with more sizing available for $143 from Walmart.com.

Kulture is already developing her own unique closet that features pieces from brands like Ugg, Burberry and, most recently, Nike x Off-White. For Mother’s Day, the 1-year-old donned a black and white low-top silhouette from the brands’ hit collaboration.

Cardi B is also a master of both luxurious style and athleisure fashion. She has the ultimate hook up for athletic wear as the rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018 and has since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces; she also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

