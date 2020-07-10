Cardi B’s Daughter Turns 2 Years Old in a Balenciaga Sweatshirt, Neon Tutu & Nikes

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture turns 2 years old today and to celebrate, she dressed up in the most fun neon-pink outfit.
As seen on her mom’s Instagram page, the toddler donned a bright hoodie courtesy of Balenciaga. Reading “Bonjour Balenciaga” over an image of the Eiffel tower, the sweatshirt is available on sale for $175 (50% off its original price of $350) at MyTheresa.com. The 2-year-old then took a page from her mother’s style book by layering in a dramatic floor-sweeping tutu skirt in a matching pink shade.
Kulture rounded out her fun look with a classic footwear choice: Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
In particular, she wore the Nike Air Force 1 ’06, an update to the brand’s signature silhouette that first debuted in the 1980s. Transformed to fit little feet, the sneaker features all-white uppers with layered leather panels and a cushioned footbed for comfort. Find Kulture’s choice of shoe for $45 at Nike.com.
Kulture is already developing her own unique style inspired by her mom and dad Offset, a member of rap trio Migos. Her closet features pieces from brands like Ugg, Burberry and Nike x Off-White. Back in May, the toddler went cowgirl-chic in a denim-on-denim combination — often called a Canadian tuxedo — featuring a jean jacket over a white buttoned top and matching light-wash skinny jeans. She gave the look a special touch inspired by mom Cardi B, with a pink suede cowboy hat and a Fuschia fur coat courtesy of designer Jennifer Le.
In a gift from her aunt Hennessy Carolina, the young fashion protege slipped on her floral embroidered cowgirl boots with a square-toe finish and bright blue accents. The boots come from Macie Bean in the brand’s’ Honey Bunch colorway. They retail for $136 at Amazon.com, with more sizing available for $143 from Walmart.com.
Cardi B is also a master of both luxurious style and athleisure fashion. She has the ultimate hook-up for athletic wear, as the rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018, and together they have since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces. She also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.
She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.
Give your little girl the stylish touch of an all-white sneaker just like Kulture’s shoes with these cool picks.
To Buy: Fila Panache Sneakers, $45.
To Buy: Reebok Princess Sneakers, $37.
To Buy: Puma Rebound Layup Sneakers, $30 (was $40).
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.