Cardi B’s Daughter Turns 2 Years Old in a Balenciaga Sweatshirt, Neon Tutu & Nikes

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture turns 2 years old today and to celebrate, she dressed up in the most fun neon-pink outfit.

As seen on her mom’s Instagram page, the toddler donned a bright hoodie courtesy of Balenciaga. Reading “Bonjour Balenciaga” over an image of the Eiffel tower, the sweatshirt is available on sale for $175 (50% off its original price of $350) at MyTheresa.com. The 2-year-old then took a page from her mother’s style book by layering in a dramatic floor-sweeping tutu skirt in a matching pink shade.

Kulture rounded out her fun look with a classic footwear choice: Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

In particular, she wore the Nike Air Force 1 ’06, an update to the brand’s signature silhouette that first debuted in the 1980s. Transformed to fit little feet, the sneaker features all-white uppers with layered leather panels and a cushioned footbed for comfort. Find Kulture’s choice of shoe for $45 at Nike.com.

Kulture is already developing her own unique style inspired by her mom and dad Offset, a member of rap trio Migos. Her closet features pieces from brands like Ugg, Burberry and Nike x Off-White. Back in May, the toddler went cowgirl-chic in a denim-on-denim combination — often called a Canadian tuxedo — featuring a jean jacket over a white buttoned top and matching light-wash skinny jeans. She gave the look a special touch inspired by mom Cardi B, with a pink suede cowboy hat and a Fuschia fur coat courtesy of designer Jennifer Le.

In a gift from her aunt Hennessy Carolina, the young fashion protege slipped on her floral embroidered cowgirl boots with a square-toe finish and bright blue accents. The boots come from Macie Bean in the brand’s’ Honey Bunch colorway. They retail for $136 at Amazon.com, with more sizing available for $143 from Walmart.com.

Cardi B is also a master of both luxurious style and athleisure fashion. She has the ultimate hook-up for athletic wear, as the rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018, and together they have since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces. She also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand. She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

