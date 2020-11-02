Cardi B Goes Red Hot in a Scarlett Witch Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B went red hot for Halloween in a style she pulled off with ease.

The 2020 FN Style Influencer of the Year debuted another look for the holiday that channeled Scarlett Witch, a Marvel superhero. The super outfit layered a red dipping latex corset over a sheer red catsuit, accented by coordinating latex gloves, a cape and a sculpted headpiece.

She even topped the look off with thigh-high sleek boots that featured a pointed shaft and a towering stiletto heel.

For her first look for Halloween, Cardi B channeled her best Medusa in a snake-like outfit that slithered down into a full tail. The ensemble included a gold plated bralette and a gold snake headpiece to tout.

Cardi B has the ultimate hook-up for sportswear, as the “I Like It” rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018, and together they have since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces.

Most recently, the rapper even got her own line of footwear to model for the brand, coming in the form of a Reebok Club C. The sneaker takes inspiration from streetwear styles with its high-shine patent uppers and a see-through lifted midsole from dramatic flair. Coming in an off-white colorway with hits of black accents, the style dropped in both adult and toddler sizing on Oct. 13; adult pairs retailed for $100 whereas children’s style sold for $50 at Reebok.com.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative. The rapper also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

