Cardi B Jumps Into a Pool in a Silky Nightgown & $695 Towering Louboutin Heels

Cardi B celebrated being “canceled” on Instagram last night with a daring move.

The “I Like It” songstress took to the app to tell her 69.2 million followers that she does not, in fact, have a fake Instagram in response to rumors circulating across social media. As she stood outside in a scenic backyard setting, the rapper then brought the whole video home by jumping into a pool fully dressed.

Her impromptu swimming look included a silky nightgown-style dress and a set of high-priced white pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Her sleek pair included a pointed-toe finish and smooth uppers, all set atop a towering 4.8-inch stiletto heel. The So Kate pumps retail for $695 at Bergdorf Goodman with a scalloped offering also available for $775 at Nordstrom.com.

Just a day before, Cardi B chose the same red bottoms for a twinning moment with her 1-year-old daughter Kulture. Their looks gave off “Clueless” vibes with matching Burberry plaid skirts — the New York native’s sells on Farfetch.com for $990 — with white long sleeve tops and caps from the brand.

Kulture’s baseball cap is available for $185 on Farfetch’s site, and her Velcro-strapped sneakers in the same check print go for $260 from Farfetch.com as well.

Though her newest go-to outfit combination is bathing suits and heels, Cardi B has the ultimate hook up when it comes to athleisure and relaxed styles. The rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018 and has since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces; she also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova in the face of the current health crisis to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

