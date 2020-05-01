Cardi B Gets Dolled Up at Home in Bustier-Style Dress + Towering Stilettos

Cardi B amped up her at-home style yesterday, swapping T-shirts and sweats for a head-to-toe glam moment.

With a full face of makeup and a perfectly blown-out hairdo, the “I Like It” rapper turned up the heat in a low-cut black bustier-style midi dress with a high-leg slit. She added to the ensemble with gold hoop earrings and a long baby pink manicure.

The chicness didn’t stop at her dress, either. The New York native rounded out the look with ankle-wrap stiletto sandals with a tall heel, a thin front band and a patent leather finish. The cross-ankle style resembles silhouettes favorited by luxury brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi, but you can find an accessible look on sale for $119 from Kenneth Cole New York.

Throughout her quarantine, Cardi B has not strayed for her typical taste of bold styles and pops of bright colors. Just days ago she debuted a new pink wig with an added bow on top that she matched to a white bralette and glimmering biker shorts.

When it comes to more athleisure like biker shorts, Cardi B has the ultimate hook up. The rapper partnered with Reebok in November 2018 and has since released a series of collections featuring embellished footwear and vintage-inspired pieces; she also starred in a variety of campaigns and videos for the brand.

She additionally partnered with Fashion Nova in the face of the current health crisis to donate $1,000 every hour to those in need until May 20 as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative.

